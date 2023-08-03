BASE RESOURCES LTD RTS (LSE:BSE) Price Target Increased by 4737.20% to 1,193.86

The average one-year price target for BASE RESOURCES LTD RTS (LSE:BSE) has been revised to 1,193.86 / share. This is an increase of 4,737.20% from the prior estimate of 24.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 255.60 to a high of 2,066.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12,668.53% from the latest reported closing price of 9.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASE RESOURCES LTD RTS. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSE is 0.00%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.15% to 6,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,268K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSE by 1.16% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,000K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 22.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSE by 8.92% over the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 470K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 271K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

