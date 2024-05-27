Base Resources Discloses Athos Capital Holdings

Base Resources (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced a formal disclosure from Athos Capital Limited regarding its equity derivatives in the company, as required by the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20. The disclosure, which includes significant holdings in Base Resources shares by various funds managed by Athos, has been made public to comply with regulatory requirements. Base Resources is known for its mineral sands production in Africa and is listed on both the ASX and AIM stock exchanges.

