Base Resources (ASX:BSE) Price Target Decreased by 21.63% to 28.53

The average one-year price target for Base Resources (ASX:BSE) has been revised to 28.53 / share. This is an decrease of 21.63% from the prior estimate of 36.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.86 to a high of 50.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16,200.07% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Base Resources Maintains 22.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 22.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Base Resources. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSE is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.33% to 5,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,997K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSE by 2.95% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,553K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 28.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSE by 15.08% over the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 470K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 271K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.