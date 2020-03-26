Base metals study groups cancel April meetings due to virus

March 26 (Reuters) - The International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG), International Copper Study Group (ICSG) and the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) canceled their April meetings in the face of growing coronavirus concerns.

The industry groups, which publish both monthly and bi-annual reports with forecasts of global supply and demand for the metals, said in emailed responses this week that their next meetings are now scheduled to take place in Lisbon in October.

The highly contagious coronavirus has forced lockdown in many countries, threatening supply chains and demand outlook for several commodities, including base metals.

