BASE, Inc. Shows Strong Financial Growth in 2024

BASE, Inc. has reported significant growth in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales reaching 11,297 million yen, marking a 35.5% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also turned profitable with an operating profit of 799 million yen, a notable improvement from a loss in the previous year. These results reflect a positive trend for the company’s financial health and potential future growth.

