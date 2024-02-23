Base Carbon (BCBNF) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 1.32

The average one-year price target for Base Carbon (OTCPK:BCBNF) has been revised to 1.32 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 1.20 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.31 to a high of 1.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 263.01% from the latest reported closing price of 0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Base Carbon. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCBNF is 0.01%, a decrease of 35.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.83% to 52K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 37.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBNF by 31.75% over the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 3,892.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBNF by 97.51% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3,726.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBNF by 97.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.