BASE (4477) Price Target Decreased by 8.82% to 316.20

The average one-year price target for BASE (4477) has been revised to 316.20 / share. This is an decrease of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 346.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 378.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.48% from the latest reported closing price of 250.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4477 is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 2,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,629K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 391K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EBIZ - Global X E-commerce ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4477 by 18.43% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4477 by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.