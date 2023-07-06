BASE (4477) Price Target Decreased by 19.50% to 326.40

The average one-year price target for BASE (4477) has been revised to 326.40 / share. This is an decrease of 19.50% from the prior estimate of 405.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 272.70 to a high of 378.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.25% from the latest reported closing price of 267.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4477 is 0.09%, an increase of 146.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.77% to 2,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,629K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing a decrease of 20.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4477 by 8.25% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 391K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EBIZ - Global X E-commerce ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4477 by 8.69% over the last quarter.

