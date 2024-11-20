Baru Gold Partners with PT Arsari Tambang

Baru Gold (TSE:BARU) has released an update.

Baru Gold Corp has announced a strategic partnership with PT Arsari Tambang, where PT Arsari Tambang will acquire a 10% equity stake in Baru’s subsidiary, PT Tambang Mas Sangihe. This partnership is non-dilutive to Baru’s shareholders and includes an option for PT Arsari Tambang to increase its stake by an additional 15% over five years.

