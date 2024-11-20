News & Insights

Stocks

Baru Gold Partners with PT Arsari Tambang

November 20, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baru Gold (TSE:BARU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baru Gold Corp has announced a strategic partnership with PT Arsari Tambang, where PT Arsari Tambang will acquire a 10% equity stake in Baru’s subsidiary, PT Tambang Mas Sangihe. This partnership is non-dilutive to Baru’s shareholders and includes an option for PT Arsari Tambang to increase its stake by an additional 15% over five years.

For further insights into TSE:BARU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.