News & Insights

Stocks

Barton Gold’s Director Increases Shareholding

November 17, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Alexander Scanlon. Mr. Scanlon has increased his indirect interest by acquiring an additional 25,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.27 each. This development may intrigue investors keeping an eye on director share transactions as a potential indicator of company confidence.

For further insights into AU:BGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.