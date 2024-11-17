Barton Gold’s Director Increases Shareholding

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.
Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Alexander Scanlon. Mr. Scanlon has increased his indirect interest by acquiring an additional 25,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.27 each. This development may intrigue investors keeping an eye on director share transactions as a potential indicator of company confidence.
