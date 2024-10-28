News & Insights

Barton Gold Holdings Boosts Gold Projects and Financial Strength

October 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings is making significant strides in its gold projects with a promising initial scoping study at the Tunkillia Gold Project, outlining a competitive operation and a substantial 40% unlevered IRR. The company’s financial health is robust, boasting an $8.8 million cash reserve and no debt, enabling continued investment in its Tarcoola and Tunkillia projects. Additionally, Barton has seen an increase in stakeholder investment with Collins Street Asset Management raising its position significantly.

