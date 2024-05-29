Barton Gold Holdings Announces New Security Quotation

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced the application for quotation of 201,923 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the security code BGD, with the issue date set for May 29, 2024. This move indicates the company’s latest step to increase its presence in the financial markets and offer new investment opportunities to stock market enthusiasts.

