Barton Gold Director Boosts Shareholding

Kenneth Williams, a director at Barton Gold Holdings Limited, has increased his stake by acquiring 330,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.2907 per share. This move reflects strategic confidence in the company’s future prospects and is likely to draw attention from investors keen on stock market dynamics.

