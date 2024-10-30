News & Insights

Stocks

Barton Gold Director Boosts Shareholding

October 30, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Kenneth Williams, a director at Barton Gold Holdings Limited, has increased his stake by acquiring 330,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.2907 per share. This move reflects strategic confidence in the company’s future prospects and is likely to draw attention from investors keen on stock market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:BGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.