Barton Gold Advances Tunkillia Project with New Drilling

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has initiated a 5,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Tunkillia Gold Project in South Australia, aiming to optimize costs and expand its Mineral Resource Estimate. Following an updated 1.5Moz gold estimate and a scoping study projecting competitive production costs, Barton seeks to enhance pit design and extend the project’s lifespan. This strategic move is expected to bolster the project’s economics and bring it closer to feasibility studies.

For further insights into AU:BGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.