Barton Gold Advances Tunkillia Project with New Drilling

November 18, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has initiated a 5,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Tunkillia Gold Project in South Australia, aiming to optimize costs and expand its Mineral Resource Estimate. Following an updated 1.5Moz gold estimate and a scoping study projecting competitive production costs, Barton seeks to enhance pit design and extend the project’s lifespan. This strategic move is expected to bolster the project’s economics and bring it closer to feasibility studies.

