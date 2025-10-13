Bartlett Sells $2.5 Million in TJX Companies—Here's What That Means for the Retail Stock

Key Points

Bartlett & Co. Wealth Management sold 19,095 shares of TJX for an estimated $2.5 million in the third quarter.

Post-trade, Bartlett reported holding 1 million shares valued at $147.8 million.

The position now represents 2% of reported AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On Thursday, Bartlett & Co. Wealth Management LLC disclosed that it reduced its position in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), selling shares for an estimated $2.5 million based on the average price for the quarter ended September 30.

What Happened

Bartlett & Co. Wealth Management reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Thursday, that it reduced its holdings in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 19,095 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $2.5 million based on the average price for the quarter ended September 30.

What Else to Know

This was a sell, leaving Bartlett's TJX stake at 2% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $508.1 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $442.8 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $434.3 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSE:BRK-B: $399.9 million (5.1% of AUM)

NYSE:PG: $332.4 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of Monday afternoon, shares were priced at $141.77, up 23% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500's nearly 14% gain.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday afternoon) $141.77 Market capitalization $158 billion Revenue (TTM) $57.9 billion Net income (TTM) $5 billion

Company Snapshot

TJX Companies offers off-price apparel, footwear, accessories, and home fashions through brands including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense.

It operates a high-volume, value-driven retail model focused on sourcing branded merchandise at significant discounts and selling through a broad store network and e-commerce platforms.

The company serves value-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, and Australia, with a diversified portfolio and substantial e-commerce presence.

TJX Companies is a leading global off-price retailer with a broad geographic reach and a focus on delivering branded merchandise at value prices, supporting consistent revenue growth and profitability.

Foolish Take

Bartlett & Co. Wealth Management’s $2.5 million trim of its TJX Companies position might reflect a modest rebalancing rather than a loss of conviction in one of retail’s most resilient players. Even after the sale, TJX remains one of Bartlett’s top consumer holdings, backed by a track record of consistent growth and a loyal value-oriented customer base.



TJX has outperformed much of the retail sector this year, with shares up more than 20% year-over-year following strong fiscal second-quarter results. The off-price retailer reported 7% revenue growth to $14.4 billion and earnings per share up 15% to $1.10. Comparable store sales rose 4%, led by strength at HomeGoods and international banners. The company also raised full-year guidance for profit margin and EPS, projecting continued growth through the holiday season.



With a global footprint exceeding 5,100 stores, TJX’s mix of flexibility, scale, and customer loyalty continues to drive performance. For Bartlett, the reduction likely reflects profit-taking after a sustained run rather than a bearish view on the retailer’s fundamentals.



Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund must report quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 13F.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually by market value or percentage of assets.

Outperformed: Delivered a higher return compared to a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Off-price retailer: A retailer selling branded goods at prices lower than traditional retail stores, often through discount sourcing.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a person or entity holds in a company.

Value-driven retail model: A business approach focused on offering products at lower prices to attract cost-conscious consumers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Fund: A pooled investment vehicle managed by professionals, investing in various assets on behalf of clients.

Trade: The act of buying or selling a security or asset in the financial markets.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, and TJX Companies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.