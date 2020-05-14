Jaws Acquisition, a blank check company led by Starwood Capital founder Barry Sternlicht, raised $600 million by offering 60 million units at $10. The company originally planned to offer 40 million units before increasing its proposed unit offering to 50 million last week. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50. At the offer price, Jaws Acquisition commands a market value of $725 million.



The company is led by Chairman Barry Sternlicht, the founder and CEO of Starwood Capital, and CEO Joseph Dowling, who is currently the CEO of Brown University's endowment. The company has not specified an industry of focus, but will not target an industry that is competitive with Starwood Capital, including real estate, lodging, oil and gas, and energy infrastructure.



Jaws Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol JWS.U. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Citi acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Barry Sternlicht's SPAC Jaws Acquisition prices further upsized $600 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

