Jaws Acquisition, a blank check company led by Starwood Capital founder Barry Sternlicht, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami Beach, FL-based company plans to raise $400 million by offering 40 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share and one third of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Jaws Acquisition would command a market value of $500 million. The company is led by Chairman Barry Sternlicht, the founder and CEO of Starwood Capital, and CEO Joseph Dowling, who is currently the CEO of Brown University's endowment. The company has not specified an industry, but will not target an industry that is competitive with Starwood Capital.



The Miami Beach, FL-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE, though it has not selected a symbol yet. Jaws Acquisition filed confidentially on February 5, 2020. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.





The article Barry Sternlicht's SPAC Jaws Acquisition files for a $400 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.