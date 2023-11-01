News & Insights

Barry Callebaut updates mid-term target based on new strategy

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

November 01, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Paolo Laudani and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S, the world's biggest chocolate maker, on Wednesday updated its mid-term volume target following the new strategy it announced in September.

The Swiss firm expects volumes to rise by a low to mid single-digit percentage over the next three years, after previously forecasting average volume growth of below 5% in the same period.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Andrey Sychev; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

