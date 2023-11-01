Barry Callebaut updates mid-term target based on new strategy

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S, the world's biggest chocolate maker, on Wednesday updated its mid-term volume target following the new strategy it announced in September.

The Swiss firm expects volumes to rise by a low to mid single-digit percentage over the next three years, after previously forecasting average volume growth of below 5% in the same period.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Andrey Sychev; editing by Milla Nissi)

