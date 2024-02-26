News & Insights

Markets

Barry Callebaut To Cut Up To 2,500 Jobs: Reports

February 26, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut (BYCBF.PK) reportedly plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs, about 20% of its workforce within 18 months, to reduce costs.

According to reports, the Swiss company plans to cut costs by 15%. Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Peter Feld first talked about the job cuts in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt published Monday.

The jobs would be cut primarily by eliminating duplication and inefficiencies, the company's spokeswoman said.

"We have failed in the past to regularly assess our positioning for the future," said CEO Peter Feld, who took the rein of the company in April 2023.

In September 2023, the company announced it would invest 500 million Swiss francs over the next two years and reduce costs by 15%, or CHF250 million annually.

The measures are part of a strategic overhaul that seeks to strengthen its core areas and move decision-making closer to markets and customers, it said at the time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.