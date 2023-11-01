Barry Callebaut (SIX:BARN) Price Target Decreased by 12.71% to 1,809.67

The average one-year price target for Barry Callebaut (SIX:BARN) has been revised to 1,809.67 / share. This is an decrease of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 2,073.25 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 808.00 to a high of 2,263.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.61% from the latest reported closing price of 1,375.00 / share.

Barry Callebaut Maintains 2.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.04%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barry Callebaut. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARN is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 60K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 9.31% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 11.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 15.37% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 38K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 10.01% over the last quarter.

