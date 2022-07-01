Barry Callebaut says no tainted chocolate went to consumers

Michael Shields Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

No tainted chocolate from a Belgian plant hit by a salmonella outbreak made it to retail consumers, Barry Callebaut said on Friday.

"After reaching out to all customers supplied with impacted chocolate products, Barry Callebaut can confirm, based on its internal investigation, that no affected chocolate products by the salmonella-positive production lot in Wieze, Belgium, entered the retail food chain," it said in a statement, adding it had shared its findings with the Belgian food safety authorities.

Barry Callebaut halted production the plant, which it says is the world's biggest chocolate factory, after discovering salmonella in a production lot on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Rachel More)

