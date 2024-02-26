News & Insights

Barry Callebaut preparing to cut one in five jobs, CEO tells paper

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

February 26, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S is preparing to cut around 2,500 jobs, or 19% of its workforce, CEO Peter Feld said in an interview with German business newspaper Handelsblatt published on Monday.

"It's about reducing complexity and eliminating duplication and inefficient structures," Feld was quoted as saying.

The job cuts are to be implemented within the coming 18 months, according to the report.

A company spokesperson said Barry Callebaut had in September launched a program which included measures to increase efficiency that aimed to reduce costs at the firm by 15% and which could affect up to 2,500 jobs worldwide.

The plan, dubbed BC Next Level, primarily aimed to eliminate duplication and inefficiencies, the spokesperson said, adding: "Discussions with employee representatives have just begun."

