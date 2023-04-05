Barry Callebaut Group Names Peter Feld To Succeed Peter Boone As CEO

(RTTNews) - Belgian-Swiss cocoa processor and chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut Group (BYCBF.PK) Wednesday announced the appointment of Peter Feld as the new chief executive officer. Peter Feld will succeed Peter Boone, who opted to step down for personal reasons.

Peter Feld, who started his career in the food industry, has over 30 years of experience and has been the CEO of Jacobs Holdin. Earlier, he headed GfK, and WMF Group.

