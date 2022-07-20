Commodities
HSY

Barry Callebaut expects factory shutdown to hit Q4 after 9-month sales rise

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Barry Callebaut expects a "notable financial impact" in its fourth quarter from the ongoing shutdown of its Wieze factory after strong demand boosted sales at the world's biggest chocolate maker in the nine months to May, it said on Wednesday.

Adds detail, background

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S expects a "notable financial impact" in its fourth quarter from the ongoing shutdown of its Wieze factory after strong demand boosted sales at the world's biggest chocolate maker in the nine months to May, it said on Wednesday.

Sales volumes grew 7.9% to 1,751 thousand tonnes in the first nine months of Barry Callebaut's fiscal year 2021/22, while sales revenue increased 13.5% to 6.076 billion Swiss francs ($6.27 billion), the Zurich-based group said in a statement, also confirming its mid-term targets.

The global chocolate confectionery market grew only 1.4% during that period, Barry Callebaut said, but it managed to outpace the market thanks to strong chocolate demand across regions and a continued recovery in its gourmet business that caters to bakeries and chefs.

The company had to interrupt production at its Wieze factory in Belgium -- the world's biggest chocolate factory -- after detecting salmonella in June, but said cleaning was progressing well and it expected to restart production as of early August with a gradual ramp-up to full capacity over the following weeks.

"Though the full financial impact of the incident is still being assessed, the Group expects it to be notable for the financial results in the fourth quarter 2021/22," it said.

Barry Callebaut, which also supplies chocolate to big food groups like Nestle NESN.S and Hershey HSY.N and passes on higher raw material costs to customers, confirmed it expects average volume growth of 5-7% per year for the period ending on Aug. 31 next year.

($1 = 0.9683 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Michael Shields)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular