Barry Callebaut draws on credit facility to cushion COVID-19 impact

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.Shas tapped a 1 billion euro ($1.09 billion) revolving credit facility to shore up liquidity because the impact of the new coronavirus is difficult to predict, the Swiss company said on Thursday.

Net profit rose 11.6% in the six months to Feb. 29 and sales volumes grew 5.4%, but slowed towards the end of the period, Barry Callebaut said.

Barry Callebaut supplies chocolate and cocoa products to companies like Nestle NESN.S and Hershey HSY.N as well as restaurants and pastry shops under its gourmet business, which has been severely hit by lockdown measures to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

"While Food Manufacturers and Global Cocoa are less affected, Gourmet sales volumes are impacted by government restrictions on the access to shops and restaurants," the world's biggest chocolate and cocoa product maker said.

The group said it was seeing signals of strong demand recovery in China, but "the overall progression of the COVID-19 pandemic remains volatile and difficult to predict" and it had decided to increase its access to liquidity.

It said this was a precautionary measure to create an alternative to the group’s commercial paper program.

Net profit rose 11.6% in local currencies to 211.7 million Swiss francs ($218.81 million) in the first half while sales volume growth accelerated to 5.4%, from 2.4% in the year-ago period, helped by a strong first quarter, said the group.

The Zurich-based company confirmed its mid-term guidance for 4-6% average sales volume growth to 2021/22.

