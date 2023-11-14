Barry Callebaut creates chief digital officer role

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut BARN.S has appointed former IKEA executive Amr Arafa as chief digital officer, the chocolate maker said on Tuesday.

"Amr Arafa will be responsible for driving the company's commitment to creating an agile, tech-enabled organization supporting Barry Callebaut's growth strategy going forward," the company said in a statement.

Arafa will start in the newly created position on January 15, 2024. He will report directly to CEO Peter Feld.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Miranda Murray)

