Barry Callebaut continues operations in Russia for now

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S said on Thursday its three factories and about 500 employees in Russia will keep working for the time being.

"We have three factories in Russia which are mainly producing for the local Russian market. At this moment, we continue our operations in Russia," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding the company didn't have a direct presence in Ukraine.

Makers of everyday staples are walking a fine line by continuing to sell their products in Russia, as pressure grows on multinational companies to take a stand against the country's recent invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.