Barry Callebaut confirms targets after H1 profit rises

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S on Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance after strong chocolate sales and a recovery in its gourmet business with restaurants helped sales volumes and net profit rise in the first half of its fiscal year 2021/2022.

Sales volumes grew 8.7% to 1.165 million tonnes in the six months to the end of February, while net profit recurring rose 3.1% to 212.1 million Swiss francs ($227.40 million), the group, which makes chocolate for Nestle NESN.S and Hershey HSY.N, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9327 Swiss francs)

