Barry Callebaut appoints new CEO as sales volumes drop again

April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S appointed Peter Boone as its new chief executive officer and reported a drop in net profits as sales volumes showed another decline in the first half of its fiscal year for 2021.

Boone, currently President of the Americas region for Barry Callebaut, will replace Antoine de Saint-Affrique in September, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sales volumes fell 2.9% in the six months to the end of February, while net profit fell 2.9% to 205.7 million Swiss francs ($224.49 million), reported the Swiss group that makes chocolate and cocoa products for customers like Nestle NESN.S or Mondelez MDLZ.O.

($1 = 0.9163 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

