Commodities

Barry Callebaut: COO Delaunay leaving, replacement appointed from Jan

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 02, 2022 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG BARN.S said on Wednesday its chief operating officer, Olivier Delaunay, will leave the Swiss chocolate maker for personal reasons, with Jo Thys appointed to replace him from Jan. 1.

Thys currently serves as president for the Asia Pacific region and a member of the executive committee, the company said.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter