Barry Callebaut: COO Delaunay leaving, replacement appointed from Jan

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG BARN.S said on Wednesday its chief operating officer, Olivier Delaunay, will leave the Swiss chocolate maker for personal reasons, with Jo Thys appointed to replace him from Jan. 1.

Thys currently serves as president for the Asia Pacific region and a member of the executive committee, the company said.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

