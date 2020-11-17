Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, the second blank check company led by Starwood Capital founder Barry Sternlicht, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami Beach, FL-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Jaws Spitfire Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Chairman Barry Sternlicht, founder and CEO of Starwood Capital, and CEO and Director Matthew Walters, who is currently a Principal at JAWS Estates Capital. Sternlicht's previous SPAC, Jaws Acquisition (JWSU), raised $600 million this past March and is pending a combination with value-based care delivery platform for seniors Cano Health. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition intends to focus on consumer technology and related technology businesses that have attractive growth-oriented characteristics and strong underlying demand drivers, preferably located in North America or Europe.



The Miami Beach, FL-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SPFR.U. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Barrry Sternlicht's second SPAC Jaws Spitfire Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



