Barron Gerard Now Owns 6.90% of the metals (TMC)

Fintel reports that Barron Gerard has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.14MM shares of the metals co. (TMC). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 18, 2022 they reported 18.81MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 332.14% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for the metals is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 332.14% from its latest reported closing price of $0.71.

The projected annual revenue for the metals is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in the metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMC is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.44% to 13,438K shares. The put/call ratio of TMC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 5,420K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 81.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 243.96% over the last quarter.

Ronit Capital LLP holds 1,714K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 82.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 452.61% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 1,404K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing a decrease of 44.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 54.67% over the last quarter.

BATT - Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF holds 659K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 47.68% over the last quarter.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 581K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 52.18% over the last quarter.

TMC the metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TMC the metals company Inc. operates as an electric vehicles battery metal company. The Company produces metals from polymetallic rocks to store clean energy and power electric vehicles. TMC the metals serves customers worldwide.

