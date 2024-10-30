Barrington says Standex Q1/25 highlights accretive Amran/Narayan Group deal

Barrington keeps an Outperform rating on Standex (SXI) following quarterly results, with a price target of $220, up from a prior range of $190-$200. A key highlight for Q1/25 included the completion of the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition that significantly expands Standex’s presence in the fast-growing, high-margin electrical grid end market. Amran/Narayan effectively doubles Standex’s fast growth market exposure on pro-forma FY/24 basis to 24% of sales, Barrington adds. The firm further notes that the Amran/Narayan Group is immediately accretive to revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SXI:
- Standex price target raised to $250 from $210 at Benchmark
- Standex International’s Q1 Fiscal 2025 Performance and Outlook
- Standex International Expands in Electrical Grid Market
- Standex reports Q1 EPS $1.71, consensus $1.70
- Standex sees ‘moderately to significantly higher revenue’ in Q2
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.