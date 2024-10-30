News & Insights

Barrington says Standex Q1/25 highlights accretive Amran/Narayan Group deal

October 30, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

Barrington keeps an Outperform rating on Standex (SXI) following quarterly results, with a price target of $220, up from a prior range of $190-$200. A key highlight for Q1/25 included the completion of the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition that significantly expands Standex’s presence in the fast-growing, high-margin electrical grid end market. Amran/Narayan effectively doubles Standex’s fast growth market exposure on pro-forma FY/24 basis to 24% of sales, Barrington adds. The firm further notes that the Amran/Narayan Group is immediately accretive to revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Read More on SXI:

