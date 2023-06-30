News & Insights

Stocks
OPK

Barrington Research Upgrades Opko Health (OPK)

June 30, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.31% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opko Health is 3.93. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.67. The average price target represents an increase of 128.31% from its latest reported closing price of 1.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Opko Health is 863MM, a decrease of 5.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opko Health. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.03%, a decrease of 35.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 188,058K shares. OPK / Opko Health Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OPK / Opko Health Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,729K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,078K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,950K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 13.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,756K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,366K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,411K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,987K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,422K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 108.93% over the last quarter.

Opko Health Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.