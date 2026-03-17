Barrington Research Upgrades Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for Lifecore Biomedical (NasdaqGS:LFCR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.47% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lifecore Biomedical is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 104.47% from its latest reported closing price of $4.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lifecore Biomedical is 165MM, an increase of 27.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27, an increase of 191.32% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifecore Biomedical. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 35.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFCR is 0.54%, an increase of 61.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 24,865K shares. The put/call ratio of LFCR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 4,703K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 4,462K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 3,683K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%.

325 Capital holds 2,162K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 780K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFCR by 42.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.