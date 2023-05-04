Barrington Research Upgrades Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lemaitre Vascular is 59.36. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of 63.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lemaitre Vascular is 175MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

Lemaitre Vascular Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $63.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemaitre Vascular. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 23,389K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,853K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 100,633.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,435K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,365K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 106,496.35% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,276K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 948K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Lemaitre Vascular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

See all Lemaitre Vascular regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.