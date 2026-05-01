Barrington Research Upgrades ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2026, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for ExlService Holdings (NasdaqGS:EXLS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.49% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is $43.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $48.76. The average price target represents an increase of 35.49% from its latest reported closing price of $31.88 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is 1,923MM, a decrease of 10.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an decrease of 412 owner(s) or 46.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXLS is 0.08%, an increase of 67.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.45% to 146,416K shares. The put/call ratio of EXLS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,928K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,413K shares , representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,119K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing an increase of 52.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 61.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,046K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 2,773K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,712K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares , representing a decrease of 39.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 43.22% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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