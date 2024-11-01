Barrington Research Upgrades Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.77% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.77% from its latest reported closing price of $29.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is 3,076MM, an increase of 7.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.25%, an increase of 32.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 146,102K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 13,371K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,057K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 28.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,260K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,465K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 7,000K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 51.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,900K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,191K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 19.89% over the last quarter.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 4,134K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing an increase of 40.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 168.98% over the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.