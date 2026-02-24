Barrington Research Upgrades ACV Auctions (ACVA)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.30% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for ACV Auctions is $10.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 92.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACV Auctions is 768MM, an increase of 1.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 14.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.29%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.49% to 192,809K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atreides Management holds 12,412K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,511K shares , representing an increase of 55.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 14.37% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,892K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,472K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,767K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,535K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares , representing a decrease of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 89.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,162K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,056K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 4.87% over the last quarter.

