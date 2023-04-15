Barrington Research Reiterates WNS Holdings (WNS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of WNS Holdings (NYSE:WNS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WNS Holdings is $105.06. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of $90.11.

The projected annual revenue for WNS Holdings is $1,270MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USAWX - World Growth Fund Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 811K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 51.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 83.57% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 55K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ivy Variable Insurance Portfolios - Ivy VIP Small Cap Core Class II holds 22K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 7.13% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 152K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 7.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in WNS Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNS is 0.76%, a decrease of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 63,753K shares. The put/call ratio of WNS is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

WNS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2020, WNS had 41,466 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

