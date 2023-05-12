Barrington Research Reiterates VerifyMe (VRME) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for VerifyMe is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 97.24% from its latest reported closing price of 1.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VerifyMe is 27MM, an increase of 36.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in VerifyMe. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRME is 0.01%, an increase of 5,337.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mml Investors Services holds 199K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

SFE Investment Counsel holds 150K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRME by 12.56% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 89K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 83.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRME by 806.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VerifyMe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VerifyMe, Inc. is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle.

See all VerifyMe regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.