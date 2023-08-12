Barrington Research Reiterates Townsquare Media Inc - (TSQ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Townsquare Media Inc - (NYSE:TSQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Townsquare Media Inc - is 17.51. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 66.76% from its latest reported closing price of 10.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Townsquare Media Inc - is 481MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Townsquare Media Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 13.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSQ is 0.12%, a decrease of 51.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 9,694K shares. The put/call ratio of TSQ is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Msd Capital L P holds 1,519K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 861K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 744K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 40.16% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 714K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 468K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Townsquare Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.