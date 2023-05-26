Barrington Research Reiterates Townsquare Media Inc - (TSQ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Townsquare Media Inc - (NYSE:TSQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Townsquare Media Inc - is 17.00. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 91.44% from its latest reported closing price of 8.88.

The projected annual revenue for Townsquare Media Inc - is 481MM, an increase of 3.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

Townsquare Media Inc - Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.75 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $8.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.02%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 9.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=97).

The current dividend yield is 2.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Townsquare Media Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSQ is 0.13%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 9,646K shares. The put/call ratio of TSQ is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Msd Capital L P holds 1,519K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 861K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 4.29% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 714K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 685K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 471K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Townsquare Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com.

Key filings for this company:

