Barrington Research Reiterates Superior Industries International (SUP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Superior Industries International is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 203.40% from its latest reported closing price of 3.53.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Industries International is 2,020MM, an increase of 24.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Industries International. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUP is 0.15%, an increase of 19.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 13,789K shares. The put/call ratio of SUP is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 4,128K shares representing 14.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 932K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 30.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 884K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 750K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 127,865.05% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 661K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Superior Industries International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®.

Key filings for this company:

