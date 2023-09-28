Barrington Research Reiterates Superior Group of Companies Inc.. (SGC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Superior Group of Companies Inc.. (NASDAQ:SGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.44% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Superior Group of Companies Inc.. is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 109.44% from its latest reported closing price of 7.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Group of Companies Inc.. is 613MM, an increase of 12.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $7.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 7.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.67 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Group of Companies Inc... This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 21.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGC is 0.07%, an increase of 60.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.60% to 6,657K shares. The put/call ratio of SGC is 26.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 879K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 483K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 149.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 436K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 281K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 265K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 254.75% over the last quarter.

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.