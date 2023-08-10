Barrington Research Reiterates Superior Group of Companies Inc.. (SGC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Superior Group of Companies Inc.. (NASDAQ:SGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Superior Group of Companies Inc.. is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 117.02% from its latest reported closing price of 8.46.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Group of Companies Inc.. is 613MM, an increase of 12.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Group of Companies Inc... This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGC is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 7,453K shares. The put/call ratio of SGC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 872K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 22.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 436K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 434K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 60.63% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 281K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 7.34% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 264K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

