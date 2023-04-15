Barrington Research Reiterates Strayer Education (STRA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Strayer Education is $106.59. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Strayer Education is $1,136MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXISX - Great-West S&P Small Cap 600 Index Fund Investor Class holds 22K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 22.97% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 13K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 85.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 99.14% over the last quarter.

AVSU - Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 58.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 20.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strayer Education. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRA is 0.14%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 25,806K shares. The put/call ratio of STRA is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Strategic Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Strategic Education, Inc. is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. The Company serves working adult students all over the globe through its core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University's DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

See all Strayer Education regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.