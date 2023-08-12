Barrington Research Reiterates Startek (SRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Startek (NYSE:SRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Startek is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of 3.15.

The projected annual revenue for Startek is 707MM, an increase of 90.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Startek. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT is 0.01%, a decrease of 72.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.42% to 2,884K shares. The put/call ratio of SRT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 554K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 544K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 297K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing a decrease of 53.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 26.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 145K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 6.33% over the last quarter.

BOTSX - Omni Tax-Managed Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 124K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Startek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 42,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 220 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities.

