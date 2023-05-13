Barrington Research Reiterates Startek (SRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Startek (NYSE:SRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Startek is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 67.87% from its latest reported closing price of 3.19.

The projected annual revenue for Startek is 707MM, an increase of 88.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Startek. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT is 0.03%, an increase of 181.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 4,841K shares. The put/call ratio of SRT is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beryl Capital Management holds 918K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 398.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 546K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 21.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 46.96% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 456K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 26.70% over the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 232K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Startek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 42,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 220 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities.

