Barrington Research Reiterates Standex International (SXI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standex International is 146.20. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from its latest reported closing price of 139.07.

The projected annual revenue for Standex International is 764MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

Standex International Declares $0.28 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 received the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $139.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXI is 0.12%, an increase of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 12,895K shares. The put/call ratio of SXI is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 869K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 607K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 105,464.12% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 597K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 115,924.70% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 555K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 15.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Standex International Background Information

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indiaand China.

